Hannity: Pelosi Wanting Trump Jailed Is What They Do In 'Banana Republics'

Sean Hannity was horrified over Nancy Pelosi's desire to see Trump in jail.
By Karoli Kuns
Sean Hannity is outraged that a Democratic Speaker of the House would want Trump jailed rather than impeached for actual crimes he's committed, such as pay-to-play, profiting off his office, selling the government to the highest bidder, and likely being a tool of the Russian government.

But what he said is...mind-boggling.

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Speaker Pelosi now apparently telling senior Democrats that she'd like to see Trump behind bars.

Based on no actual crimes, she wants a political opponent locked up in prison?

That happens in banana republics -- beyond despicable behavior. And by the way, they would literally turn, in many ways, the USA into a country we no longer recognize.

Hey Sean, you mean like this?

34 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
Everything is projection. Every damn thing.

Watch Hannity be a fool for Trump via Media Matters:


