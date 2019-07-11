Pelosi Tells Freshmen To Stop Attacking Colleagues On Twitter

Nancy Pelosi keeps explaining the rules to the Loose Cannon Caucus, and they don't understand why it should apply to them. Morning Joe gleefully looks at the latest "Dems in disarray" kefluffle.

"Just weeks after a fight over an emergency border bill broke out within the Democratic caucus, Nancy Pelosi issued a warning to members of her party. According to a senior Democratic aide in the room, Pelosi said, quote, 'You have a complaint? Come talk to me about it. But don't tweet about our members.' She added, 'Our diversity is our strength, but our unity is our power. Without that, we are playing completely into the hands of other people.'

"One Democratic aide in the room said her comments came across as a way a strong mother speaks to her arguing children. According to the Washington Post, Pelosi was clearly speaking to four liberal freshmen known as the squad. It includes congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley."

According to NBC News, one Democrat in the room yesterday said Pelosi's remarks were aimed at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff, who attacked Pelosi and compared Democrats to segregationists in a tweet over the weekend. He tweeted about the House New Dems and Blue Dogs, "“They certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.”

Yeah, because Native American Rep. Sherice Davids, who is also gay, is exactly like the Klan sympathizers?

I've spent most of my adult life around leftists; for a very long time, I considered myself a leftist. Eventually, I got tired of the whole "frequently wrong but never in doubt" mindset. Leftists are never wrong. They don't believe in coalitions, they believe in purity. They believe in tactics, but not in long-term strategy.

So to hint publicly that your own party is against you because of your color -- when your party is the ONLY party standing up for people of color -- seems, I don't know, a tad counterproductive. Food for thought, maybe.

To play divide and conquer because you're in love with your own righteousness, when we need to stay focused on the real enemy, is a tactic that only proves you're young and have a lot to learn.