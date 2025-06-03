Charlie Kirk Smears The Late John McCain As 'Not A Republican'

There is no bottom to their depravity and cynicism.
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoJune 3, 2025

Turning Point USA and Real America's Voice's Charlie Kirk smeared the late Sen. John McCain, who died of cancer in 2018 during a rally for Andy Biggs by claiming he wasn't a Republican.

Kirk, a conspiracy driven white nationalist evangelical was stumping for Andy Biggs running for governor when he uttered these words.

KIRK: This state has been the central player in the Trump story, because this was the state where you had so many Republicans say, I don't support President Trump, but you know what was so good about that?

We found out they weren't actually Republicans all along.

They exposed themselves.

They were using the Republican label to get your vote.

They were using the Republican name to get your support, but they weren't actually going to D.C. to go fight for your values.

Jeff Flake?

John McCain?

I have no love lost for Jeff Flake or John McCain, but to have a scumbag MAGA racist smear McCain in his grave, when he served the military admirably, simply because McCain saved health care in this country when Republicans tried to kill Obamacare is appalling.

If you're not a Trump sycophant, then you're not part of the bowel movement of the MAGA cult.

During his rally for Andy Biggs, Charlie Kirk attacked John McCain, who passed away from cancer in 2018:

“They were using the Republican name to get your support, but they weren’t actually going to DC to fight for your values.”

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-06-02T21:20:00.221Z

