After Rep. Andy Biggs Claims Dr. Fauci's Time Has Expired, Neil Cavuto Trashes Him

Fox News' Neil Cavuto got into a heated argument with imbecilic Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, after the Congressman said the COVID19 task force's time has expired because they give bad news -- right when the pandemic is exploding in his home state.

Cavuto had him on after he wrote this insanity on his homepage:

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx continue to contradict many of President Trump’s stated goals and actions for returning to normalcy as we know more about the COVID-19 outbreak. This is causing panic that compromises our economic recovery.

Cavuto was flummoxed with Biggs' stupidity throughout the segment.

After the Fox host said health officials "are pro-keeping people alive agenda," Rep. Biggs shared his thoughts.

“I think that Birx and Fauci, have gone well past their — they've expired," he said. He meant to say expiration date, but went blank just like Trump does. "Their time of usefulness has expired. What they do is when the president comes out and makes a policy, because he is the president and he is the policymaker, when they come out and make these statements that they make, they engender panic and hysteria and undermine what the president is doing. That’s what’s critical.”

Hey, moron? We are in the midst of a pandemic, jackass.

Cavuto asked, "Doesn't he deferred to them as the health experts? Doesn't he have a commission because he defers to them as the health experts and they are citing worries?"

He said the doctors are saying that could get this under control if people were doing what they needed to do to stop spreading the coronavirus.

"Isn't that what doctors do, kind of look after people lives?" Cavuto asked.

Like a f**king moron, Biggs tried to differentiate between your GP and what specialists like Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci do.

"Where's the last time Dr. Fauci met with and treated a patient on an individual basis?" Rep. Biggs asked.

Make it stop! Please make it stop. This is what the GOP has come to. F**king idiots, con-men, carnival barkers, assholes and lunatics.

Dr. Fauci is an expert on viruses, f**K-face. And your personal doctor has no idea how to handle a pandemic.

"What is the last time you have?" Cavuto pressed, before repeating it again.

Rep. Biggs allowed that he wasn't a physician. How about being a human being?

Cavuto yelled back at him, "But you're telling the ones who want to get out! Get off the commission we don't need you!"

With no proof other than what we've seen from the incompetent Trump, Biggs claimed our expert medical team fighting the virus is undermining Trump's agenda.

You can't have an agenda if everyone is sick and dying.

Neil then turned to Biggs' home state of Arizona.

"In the middle of this uptick in cases you think it's a good idea to disband this commission now, in the middle of this?" Cavuto asked with irritation and amazement. "I just want to be clear."

Biggs was so confused by getting any kind of push back at first he said no, then yes, that's a good idea.

Cavuto finally had enough, promising to bring Biggs back so he can explain how 90% bed use in that neck of the woods is not a big deal when it has doubled in the last few weeks.

In the current GOP, there's the regular stupid like Rep.Devin Nunes.

There's the evil stupid like Mitch McConnell.

There's the really embarrassing stupid like Rep. Matt Gaetz

There's the stupid, stupid that is Louie Gohmert

And then there's the total f**king out to lunch mad stupid like Rep. Biggs.