Fauci's Job Is Safe And Trump Is Pissed

Turns out Dr. Fauci is a federal employee, and can only be fired "for cause."
By David
NBC legal correspondent Pete Williams reported on Monday that it won’t be easy for President Donald Trump to fire the federal government’s top infectious disease expert.

The question about whether Trump can oust Dr. Anthony Fauci surfaced after the president retweeted a “#FireFauci” hashtag.

According to Williams, Fauci is not a political appointee so he can only be fired “for cause.”

If Trump fired Fauci without a legitimate reason, the case would likely end up in court, leaving the coronavirus pandemic response team in turmoil, Williams said.

