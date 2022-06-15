Fox News Gloats Over Dr Fauci's Positive Covid Test

Fox News' Trace Gallagher, the substitute host for John Roberts pretended that since Dr. Fauci tested positive for COVID, his last two and a half years of service are now controversial.
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoJune 15, 2022

Fox News' Trace Gallagher, the substitute host for John Roberts pretended that since Dr. Fauci tested positive for COVID, his last two and a half years of service are now controversial.

Gallagher said, "The nation's top doctor helping Americans protect themselves from COVID for the past two and a half years; well. Dr. Anthony Fauci has now contracted COVID."

"Dr. Fauci is experiencing mild symptoms. He's 81 years-old so that's clearly a concern, but he is vaccinated and has been boosted twice,' Gallagher said. "Remember, this was a disease of the unvaccinated. Well, even the vaccinated we know now can spread COVID. They can contract COVID and he’s been boosted twice, and he still has COVID."

The reason why people are contracting COVID now is because of the many mutations and strains the virus has taken since it first landed on our shores in 2020.

Gallagher is almost gloating over the fact that Fauci got COVID.

The Fox News host claimed that Fauci is controversial because he gave so many contradictory statements over the past two and half years, but he didn't name any.

If you're not an anti-vax zealot you understand what's been happening over the past year. It's not a one-size-fits-all virus when you're fighting a worldwide pandemic. As the virus changes so do the treatments and precautions.

Also, many people have chucked all safety precautions out the window due to COVID fatigue.

Gallagher snarked, "It really changes the whole dynamic of who they're pointing fingers at and whether it's tennis tournaments or firefighters or air traffic controllers who have been mandated to take the vaccines..."

If you've been vaccinated and boosted then the odds are you will not need to be hospitalized or lose your life. That's huge.

Because of Dr. Fauci, thousands upon thousands of lives were saved.

But as soon as Fox News began running with the COVID deniers, he was turned into a punching bag by Trump and his cronies after the anti-vaxxers began their crusade. Enter hucksters like Scott Atlas, who was thoroughly rebuked by Chris Wallace, in October of 2020.

It turned really ugly in Congress as Republicans (Rand Paul) tried to blame him for creating the virus himself.

And their attacks continued on and and on.

