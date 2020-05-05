Trump Blocks Dr. Fauci's Testimony To The House Because Dems Are 'Trump Haters'

During one of Trump's yellercopter events as he was getting ready to leave for Arizona, Donald was asked why he blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying in the House, when he was allowing him to testify before the Senate.

Trump used his usual grievance politics to attack the Democratically controlled House for not wanting America to succeed and recover from the coronavirus because they hate him.

"Because the House is a setup," Trump whined.

Setup for what? All they can do is ask Dr. Fauci questions which in turn he'll give answers that Americans wants to hear.

He continued, "The House is a bunch of Trump haters-- they put every Trump hater on the committee."

That is not a legitimate excuse to refuse to cooperate with the House of Representatives. Imagine if this happened:

In a new interview, President Hillary Clinton, a Democrat, said she doesn’t want to bail out states that have Republican governors. Mrs. Clinton also refused to let a CDC expert testify before the GOP-led Senate because, she claims, they are all “Clinton haters.” — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) May 5, 2020

Will he have Dr. Fauci refuse to honor a congressional subpoena which will surely be coming?

Poor baby.

Someone get Trump a pacifier.

This is what happens to Donald when politicians are not nice to him.

Trump then topped it off by trying to label the Democrats as the death cult when it's been Republicans who are trying to force Americans back to work so they can be sacrificed to their great God called The Free Markets.

Trump said, "They, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death."

What a cowardly man he is.

A sniveling miscreant who is only comfortable tweeting and spewing childish insults at those who don't worship him as a deity.

He's turned the office of the presidency into a loathsome place.

A sniveling miscreant, I say.