Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Trump Blocks Dr. Fauci's Testimony To The House Because Dems Are 'Trump Haters'

Trump whined out ridiculous excuses and insults as to why he won't allow Dr. Fauci to testify to the House of Representatives.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

During one of Trump's yellercopter events as he was getting ready to leave for Arizona, Donald was asked why he blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying in the House, when he was allowing him to testify before the Senate.

Trump used his usual grievance politics to attack the Democratically controlled House for not wanting America to succeed and recover from the coronavirus because they hate him.

"Because the House is a setup," Trump whined.

Setup for what? All they can do is ask Dr. Fauci questions which in turn he'll give answers that Americans wants to hear.

He continued, "The House is a bunch of Trump haters-- they put every Trump hater on the committee."

That is not a legitimate excuse to refuse to cooperate with the House of Representatives. Imagine if this happened:

Will he have Dr. Fauci refuse to honor a congressional subpoena which will surely be coming?

Poor baby.

Someone get Trump a pacifier.

This is what happens to Donald when politicians are not nice to him.

Trump then topped it off by trying to label the Democrats as the death cult when it's been Republicans who are trying to force Americans back to work so they can be sacrificed to their great God called The Free Markets.

Trump said, "They, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death."

What a cowardly man he is.

A sniveling miscreant who is only comfortable tweeting and spewing childish insults at those who don't worship him as a deity.

He's turned the office of the presidency into a loathsome place.

A sniveling miscreant, I say.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.