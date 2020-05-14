Politics
Trump Rejects Dr. Fauci's Caution About Schools Reopening: Students 'Are In Great Shape'

Never mind about the bouts of inflammatory disease, or the possibility these kids take home the virus and kill their parents or grandparents. King Orange isn't interested.
Donald Trump took issue with Dr. Fauci's cautionary testimony about reopening schools on Tuesday, declaring his answers "unacceptable."

“I think they should open the schools, absolutely. I think they should,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Our country’s got to get back and it’s got to get back as soon as possible. And I don’t consider our country coming back if the schools are closed.”

Because of course he doesn't, given that if the schools are closed, parents can't go to work and he will own the economy he built. In his rant, he waved away the possibility of children becoming seriously ill, saying they "were in great shape." While acknowledging that there "may be an incident," Trump was unconcerned, seeing it as "one out of a million," some sort of aberration.

"But you know, you can be driving to school and some things can happen too," he pointed out. Of course it makes perfect sense that the risk of driving should be compounded with the risk of a deadly virus, right?

"So we've got to open our country. We want it open," the man-child getting far too much attention declared.

As for Fauci's warning to be very careful about opening schools to the virus and possibly exposing children, Trump was firm. "It's just -- to me it's not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools," Trump said.

Well, then. I guess it will be up to parents to roll the dice with their children's lives. And teachers. We ALL want things to go back to normal, but singing la-la-la while willing it won't make it so.

