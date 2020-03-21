Laura Ingraham: Dr. Fauci Is An 'Old Bureaucracy Moving' Too Slow

Trump was asked by Fox News' John Roberts at Friday's presser if an anti-malaria treatment can be used to fight the coronavirus. Trump, as usual, promoted the idea saying it is a very strong drug, and he likes it.

Dr. Fauci, then had her step forward and explain that there is no empirical or test evidence to suggest it is a viable treatment.

"The answer is no," Dr. Fauci said.

The evidence you are talking about is anecdotal evidence....We’re trying to strike a balance between making something with a potential of an effect to the American people available. At the same time, we do it under the auspices of a protocol that would give us the information to determine if it’s truly safe and effective. But the information that you are referring to specifically is anecdotal — it was not done in a controlled clinical trial — so you really can’t make any definitive statement about it.

Trump then took the microphone back and still promoted the idea Fauci discouraged.

“I’m probably more of a fan of that — maybe than anybody. But I’m a big fan, and we’ll see what happens. We all understand what the doctor [Fauci] said is 100 percent correct: It’s early. But I have seen things that are impressive. We’ll see. We’re gonna know soon.”

This crisscross of information with misinformation has been detrimental to the American public at large. We do not need a cheerleader out front making believe that an untested drug is somehow our savior.

Ingraham has been touting the combination of hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin as a possible treatment all week.

On Thursday Ingraham said that she would volunteer for a test study. Does that mean she wants to be infected with the virus, and then go through the test? Maybe Hannity will step forward and volunteer as well. Just he like he did when he was waterboarded. Oh, wait.

On Friday night's program, after Trump's insane campaign press conference, Ingraham disagreed with the eminent Dr. Fauci, saying his response only worked in an ideal world. As she closed the segment she said respected all professionals who are working on this. They are "working ridiculous hours and I respect Dr. Fauci," she said.

Ingraham continued:

I realize in an ideal world we want everything buttoned up and perfect as far as randomized trials go, but our country needs solutions and hope now. Old bureaucracies have to give way to fast action. The president understands this. We can't stay it in our homes forever. America wants to get back to work.

Yes, they do, but they also don't want to get infected.

Ingraham is proposing to spend millions of dollars on a treatment that has not been tested or proven to be effective against COVID-19. That's why the CDC is not rushing this drug forward.

While Trump supports and promotes any hypothesis as a treatment, real or unreal, Dr. Fauci and his medical team have to make sure medications work and do no harm. That's not the "old bureaucracies" talking, that's just plain common sense.