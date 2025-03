Earthbound Misfit - most domestic terrorists are on Team Felon;

Joe.My.God. - Musk to sue ex-rep for calling him a Nazi;

Strangely Blogged - Russia does not want peace;

Tell Me a Story - no explanation, no warning;

The Editorial Board - will the Democrats choose to be the good guys?

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).