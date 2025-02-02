Canadian Hockey Fans Boo During 'Star Spangled Banner'

This is extremely unusual, to say the least. Canadians are known for, if nothing else, their politeness. The only other instance people could recall this happening was when Bush declared war on Iraq.

Source: CBC

Spectators let out a chorus of boos during the singing of the American anthem during a home ice NHL match between the Ottawa Senators and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, an apparent reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to start a trade war with Canada.

CANADIANS BOO THE AMERICAN NATIONAL ANTHEM IN OTTAWA NHL GAME JUST NOW



I have NEVER seen Canadians boo any national anthem....ever before in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/Fx7TXMSioJ — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) February 2, 2025

The crowd at the #Sens game in Ottawa boo’s the U.S. National anthem. Then belts out the Canadian anthem. Tariffs related? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/M6Zv2EXVpE — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 2, 2025

Last year, Toronto Maple Leafs fans step in and sing the American national anthem after the anthem singer Natalie Morris' microphone stopped working.