Canadian Hockey Fans Boo During 'Star Spangled Banner'

This is extremely unusual, to say the least. Canadians are known for, if nothing else, their politeness. The only other instance people could recall this happening was when Bush declared war on Iraq.
Source: CBC
Spectators let out a chorus of boos during the singing of the American anthem during a home ice NHL match between the Ottawa Senators and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, an apparent reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to start a trade war with Canada.
Last year, Toronto Maple Leafs fans step in and sing the American national anthem after the anthem singer Natalie Morris' microphone stopped working.