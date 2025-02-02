Canadian Hockey Fans Boo During 'Star Spangled Banner'

Trump's inane trade war is not going over well north of the border.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 2, 2025

This is extremely unusual, to say the least. Canadians are known for, if nothing else, their politeness. The only other instance people could recall this happening was when Bush declared war on Iraq.

Source: CBC

Spectators let out a chorus of boos during the singing of the American anthem during a home ice NHL match between the Ottawa Senators and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, an apparent reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to start a trade war with Canada.

Last year, Toronto Maple Leafs fans step in and sing the American national anthem after the anthem singer Natalie Morris' microphone stopped working.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon