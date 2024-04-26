Ukrainians Taunt Frontline Russians By Blasting Star Spangled Banner

A Ukrainian soldier played the national anthem of the United States for the Russian orcs and they didn't like it one bit.
By Ed ScarceApril 26, 2024

A Ukrainian soldier played the national anthem of the United States for the Russian soldiers somewhere on the frontline in eastern Ukraine. Unsurprisingly, the Russians did not care to be serenaded in this fashion and responded with their AK-47s and fired an RPG in the general direction of the offensive tune. The enraged orcs hit nothing but did succeed in giving away their position.

Understandably, given the recent news of renewed American military aid morale has not been the highest among Russian troops. The doomed orcs refer to themselves as cannon fodder and wonder what they're still doing in Ukraine.

"News of American aid has further exacerbated tensions among the Russians."

