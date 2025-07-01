Fox News Telling NY Jews They're Anti-Semites If They Vote Dem

Fox News host and unabashed "Christian" Harris Faulkner had the nerve to smear prominent Jewish New Yorkers like Jerry Nadler and Brad Lander for supporting Zohran Mamdani for Mayor in New York City.

Fox News' attacks on Zohran Mamdani in NYC are so outrageous, their hosts are now claiming Democratic Jews are supporting antisemitism if they stand by Mamdani.

On Monday's Outnumbered, Democratic supporter Marie Harf was explaining Mamdani's candidacy and his supporters when Harris Faulkner smugly interrupted.

HARF: He was unknown as of six months or a year ago, right? He is a new candidate who has tapped into energy and concerns about cost of living, things that you mentioned. He has repeatedly said he abhors antisemitism. Increasing anti-hate crime funding by 800%, that's real. That will help in New York. And don't take my word for it. Prominent Jewish New Yorkers, Jerry Nadler, Brad Lander, they have said they have endorsed him. FAULKNER: You're talking politicians who want their party to be in office, irrespective of anything that they believe in. HARF: If they're Jewish....That's not true. FAULKNER: I mean, honestly. HARF: Are you questioning Jerry Nadler or Brad Lander's commitment to Judaism? FAULKNER: 100%! 100%. HARF Wow. I wouldn't question anyone's commitment to their faith. FAULKNER: The same way that I would question Chuck Schumer, who works against the interests of his own people at times for the politics.

Harf came back and said,"Prominent Jewish New Yorkers have said they have met with him. They believe that he abhors anti-Semitism and will help New York do better."

Wow, just wow.

Jerry Nadler and Chuck Schumer are not Jewish if they support something or someone Faulkner disapproves off.

How classless.

How narcissistic.

How Fox News of her.