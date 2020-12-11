Media Bites
Fox News Analyst Calls Out Network For Ignoring COVID Deaths, Harris Faulkner Almost Cries

Call the waah-mbulance, someone noticed how, under Trump, Fox News is ignoring Covid death toll.
By John Amato
On Thursday's Outnumbered, Fox News Democratic contributor Marie Harf made an important observation: after 43 minutes the show hadn't even mentioned over 3000 deaths in one day attributed to coronavirus.

Harris Faulkner, the usual anchor of the show, took umbrage with this and almost cried at the insinuation.

The program spent an enormous amount of time on Hunter Biden's laptop, no shock there, but what does that have to do with the state of our country?

Then Outnumbered switched to the frivolous Texas lawsuit filed by the corrupt Attorney General from Texas.

From there the discussion switched to grievances from restaurant owners having to close indoor dining and outdoor dining again because of the wild spread of the virus. They focused on a new study from LA which said that you're less likely to get infected outdoors, which is information we already know.

After Katie Pavlich spoke about the study, Marie Harf finally injected some real truths into the program

“Yeah, I mean, we are 43 minutes into the show and we haven’t mentioned the 3,000 Americans that died yesterday, more than on 9/11, and every day for a while we’re going to have that many American deaths,” Harf said.

Marie explained that all measures taken by local governments have not always worked or helped businesses but they're just trying to contain the pandemic.

She reminded the panel that "we cannot lose sight of the tragedy unfolding every single day in this country in large part because people want to go about their lives as normal and a lot of people don't want to wear masks even though the evidence is overwhelming..."

For some reason, Harris Faulkner took this personally and jumped in exasperation.

"What exactly are you trying to say? That is offensive and it is not true, it is not true. But the best way to protect those people that we love so much is to make sure that the decisions that we make give them longevity after the pandemic, as well, and to get what we do right based on the science, not just on, ‘My gosh, the numbers are ballooning, let’s just destroy everything in the process of trying to save it.'

Faulkner continued, “The science you are teaching us, let’s live by that, but please, keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it because you can’t see my heart, and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us to mourn those Americans and people around the world.”

If only Harris Faulkner in the Fox News Channel put her words into action, and actually focused on trying to save lives instead of hocking old stories, relitigating past elections, and promoting conspiracy theories.

What Marie Harf said angered Faulkner because she knows it's true.

Maybe it's time to wake up and start living up to the words you say are buried in your heart, Harris. Maybe more Trump supporters would survive this pandemic if you did.

