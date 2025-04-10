Wisconsin Election Frauditor Agrees To Surrender Law License

After the 2020 election, Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos appointed former state supreme court justice Michael Gableman to perform a fraudit on the election to appease the Felonious Kumquat. Gableman found nothing but himself staring at the business end of a massive complaint regarding his multiple examples of misconduct.

After months of negotiations, and interestingly, just after last week's state supreme court election, Gableman came to a stipulated agreement with the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation. In the agreement, Gableman admitted that he could not successfully defend against the allegations and that they were sufficient to show misconduct. Gableman also agreed to surrender his law license for three years.

It should be noted that, as Atty Stacie Rosenzweig explained in the video, this is only one step in the process. The case moves on to a referee who will review the matter and make a recommendation before the final decision is made by the state supreme court. The court is not obliged to follow the recommendations and could let him go, suspend his license for a different length of time, or disbar him outright.

Furthermore, if his license is suspended for a certain length of time, he would have to petition the supreme court to get it reinstated.

Personally, I would move for full disbarment. Regardless of what consequences he receives, it couldn't happen to a more deserving person.