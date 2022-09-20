Former Wisconsin Election Frauditor Calls For A Revolution

On Friday, the Republican Party of Outagamie County had an event with special speakers like Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, all the way from Connecticut, and Michael Gableman, the disgraced former state supreme court justice and former election frauditor. Also in attendance was citizen journalist Lauren Windsor, who managed to record some of the happenings.

Side note: In a feeble effort to shame her and keep her quiet, they called her to the stage, which allowed her to get the audio better than she would have at her seat. No one ever accused Republicans of being smart.

The big catch was Gableman speaking and openly calling for a revolution, all because he has his undies in a bundle over The Big Lie:

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman told a group of Republicans this month that a revolution against government officials over the 2020 election has become necessary but said people have become too comfortable to water the "tree of liberty" with blood. "For the first time in my life I am beginning to wonder if America's best days are behind us," Gableman said Sept. 9 at a dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Outagamie County, according to audio released by liberal activist Lauren Windsor. [...] "Our comfort is holding us back from taking the action that is necessary," he said at the Sept. 9 dinner. "The greatest challenge of our poor in this country is not lack of food, it's obesity. It's a beautiful world. But it's that very comfort that is keeping us from what our founders knew to be the only way to keep an honest government, which is revolution. "Thomas Jefferson said that the tree of liberty must be watered by the blood of revolution in every generation. I don't think that's going to happen."

It should be noted that despite being given 14 months and more than a million dollars, Gableman failed to find even one miniscule shred of evidence that anything was even slightly amiss in the 2020

But there's more. There's always more.

This incident also provided a great example of how much disarray the Republicans are. Republican gubernatorial candidate, who shared the stage with Gableman, wasted no time in throwing Gableman under the bus:

A spokeswoman for Michels said it was unreasonable to connect the candidate to Gableman because he didn't control who else was invited to the Appleton dinner. "Tim is responsible only for what he and his campaign says, and you know that," Anna Kelly, the communications director for the Michels campaign, said in a statement to 27 News. "Democrats and the media are desperate to talk about anything but Tony Evers' failed record."

It's a rather ironic statement since Michels has been spreading The Big Lie since he started his campaign and going as far as saying that the elections commission should be abolished.

It's more likely that the Republicans aren't upset with what Gableman said. They just don't like that he said it out loud.