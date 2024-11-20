Wisconsin Election Frauditor Slammed With Ethics Complaint

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman faces a 75-page ethics complaint from his fraudit of the 2020 election.
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalNovember 20, 2024

Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice whom Robin Vos has hired to do a fraudit of the 2020 presidential election, was slammed with a 75-page ethics complaint on Tuesday. As the gentle reader might remember, Gableman ended up costing Wisconsin taxpayers nearly $2.5 million, mostly for legal fees due to constant violations of open record laws and contempt of court fines. All the taxpayers got for their money was more regurgitations of The Big Lie and the illegal recommendation to decertify the election.

The Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation filed the complaint and include such lowlights:

The OLR complaint alleges that Gableman:

  • Filed petitions containing false statements when he attempted to seize property from the mayors of Green Bay and Madison.
  • Made false statements to and withheld information from a state Assembly committee regarding the responses from Green Bay and Madison's mayors to subpoenas issued to them.
  • Engaged in "disruptive behavior" at a June 2021 court hearing.
  • Made false statements about the integrity of a judge.
  • Made "false, derogatory and demeaning public statements" about opposing counsel.
  • Violated the state's open records law.
  • Accepted his role in the probe without disclosing conflicts of interest.
  • Abandoned his duty to former clients by publicly promoting efforts to recall Vos.
  • Submitted a false affidavit to OLR.

This will not be Gableman's first time dealing with an ethics complaint against him. He also faced one in 2010 when he ran an openly racist and deceitful ad against former Justice Louis Butler, who Gableman beat in an election. That complaint ended up in a draw, with the three conservative justices saying it was Free Speech.

It should also be noted that when Gableman stepped down from the bench, he worked for a few years in the Trump administration. Surely, all of this will get him an appointment somewhere in The Orange Felon's shitshow of an administration.

If the gentle reader is interested, the actual complaint can be read here.

