The Light Dawns: Young Male Trump Voters Know They Screwed Up

“More younger people are concerned that Donald Trump is doing more harm to them than good," the pollster said.
By Susie MadrakJuly 1, 2025

The young men who boosted Yambo back into the White House are now having buyer's regret, according to a Harvard polling expert. Via the Daily Beast:

John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, told Joanna Coles on Tuesday’s episode of the Daily Beast Podcast that “they are turning against him,” referring specifically to young men aged between 18 and 29 years old.

“More younger people are concerned that Donald Trump is doing more harm to them than good. OK. That’s essentially what the report card looks like,” he told the Beast’s chief content officer.

During the 2024 election, Trump won narrow margins in key battleground states after making an outreach to disaffected young men, using right-wing influencers and anti-woke rhetoric to secure their votes. “I believe younger people were responsible for putting Donald Trump in office to start with, specifically younger men,” Della Volpe said.

However, he also suggested that these voters feel they have seen no return on the campaign promises made by Trump regarding the economy and other domestic concerns.

In other words, they should have listened to their mothers!

I was right. This is a real issue for everyone, not just men, and the Dems arent going to address it.

NightTrace🔵 (@nighttrace.org) 2025-06-15T09:28:28.710Z

"They also said they now feel overwhelmed by economic anxiety, making “traditional milestones,” like buying a home or saving for kids’ college, “feel impossible,” an analysis of the research said."

what gets me: no one pretends to have or want solutions to these
www.politico.com/news/2025/06...

Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò (@olufemiotaiwo.bsky.social) 2025-06-04T20:36:56.606Z

One facet of condescension: They don't use focus groups feedback properly at all. @anatosaurus.bsky.social has a lot to say re this. So, too,
Harvard pollster John Della Volpe: www.nytimes.com/2024/11/11/o....

Paul Rosenberg (@paulrosenberg.bsky.social) 2024-12-29T21:13:33.915Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon