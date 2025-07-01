The Light Dawns: Young Male Trump Voters Know They Screwed Up

The young men who boosted Yambo back into the White House are now having buyer's regret, according to a Harvard polling expert. Via the Daily Beast:

John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, told Joanna Coles on Tuesday’s episode of the Daily Beast Podcast that “they are turning against him,” referring specifically to young men aged between 18 and 29 years old.

“More younger people are concerned that Donald Trump is doing more harm to them than good. OK. That’s essentially what the report card looks like,” he told the Beast’s chief content officer.

During the 2024 election, Trump won narrow margins in key battleground states after making an outreach to disaffected young men, using right-wing influencers and anti-woke rhetoric to secure their votes. “I believe younger people were responsible for putting Donald Trump in office to start with, specifically younger men,” Della Volpe said.

However, he also suggested that these voters feel they have seen no return on the campaign promises made by Trump regarding the economy and other domestic concerns.