Karma Wheel Comes Around! 'Iran, If You're Listening...'

An Iran-linked hacker group claims to have a trove of stolen emails from Lumpy’s inner circle.
By Susie MadrakJuly 1, 2025

An Iran-linked hacker group claims to have a trove of stolen emails from Lumpy’s inner circle and is now threatening to publish the material in what U.S. officials describe as a politically motivated “smear campaign.” Via Mediaite:

The group, operating under the alias “Robert,” said it has over 100 gigabytes of emails from key Trump allies, including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, longtime confidant Roger Stone, Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan, and even adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Reuters broke the story Tuesday after direct communication with the hackers, who hinted at potentially selling the material, though the group offered no specifics.

[...] “This so-called cyber ‘attack’ is nothing more than digital propaganda,” said Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) spokesperson Marci McCarthy. She described the effort as a “calculated smear campaign” designed to “damage President Trump and discredit honorable public servants.”

FAKE NEWS!

Iran-linked hackers threaten to release Trump aides' emails

💥 DO IT! But HIS Emails!!!

Outspoken™️ (@out5p0ken.bsky.social) 2025-07-01T03:12:17.253Z

Iran-linked hackers threaten to release Trump aides' emails reut.rs/3GmDqjk

Reuters (@reuters.com) 2025-06-30T22:15:09Z

Iran-linked hackers threaten to release emails stolen from Trump associates https://www.axios.com/2025/07/01/iran-trump-aides-email-hack-threat https://www.axios.com/2025/07/01/iran-trump-aides-email-hack-threat

US Political Politics News 💙🌈🦋The Fighting Liberal Democrat (@us-political-news.bsky.social) 2025-07-01T05:34:09.605682Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon