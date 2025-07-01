Karma Wheel Comes Around! 'Iran, If You're Listening...'

An Iran-linked hacker group claims to have a trove of stolen emails from Lumpy’s inner circle and is now threatening to publish the material in what U.S. officials describe as a politically motivated “smear campaign.” Via Mediaite:

The group, operating under the alias “Robert,” said it has over 100 gigabytes of emails from key Trump allies, including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, longtime confidant Roger Stone, Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan, and even adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Reuters broke the story Tuesday after direct communication with the hackers, who hinted at potentially selling the material, though the group offered no specifics.

[...] “This so-called cyber ‘attack’ is nothing more than digital propaganda,” said Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) spokesperson Marci McCarthy. She described the effort as a “calculated smear campaign” designed to “damage President Trump and discredit honorable public servants.”