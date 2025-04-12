12 GOPers Tell Magic Mike They Won't Sign Onto Medicaid Cuts

Twelve House Republicans in competitive districts — more than enough in the House GOP’s razor-thin majority to keep the bill from passing — sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), saying they will not support any bill that makes cuts to Medicaid benefits. Via The Hill:

“We cannot and will not support a final reconciliation bill that includes any reduction in Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations,” the members said in the letter led by Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) and Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), which was first reported by Punchbowl News and obtained by The Hill. [...] “Balancing the federal budget must not come at the expense of those who depend on these benefits for their health and economic security,” the members said. Later in the letter, the members said they are willing to “identify responsible savings” in Medicaid “through deregulation, streamlining federal programs, and cutting administrative red tape.”

The signees acknowledge the effect cuts would have on the viability of hospitals and nursing homes in their districts.

“Cuts to Medicaid also threaten the viability of hospitals, nursing homes, and safety-net providers nationwide. Many hospitals—particularly in rural and underserved areas—rely heavily on Medicaid funding, with some receiving over half their revenue from the program alone. Providers in these areas are especially at risk of closure, with many unable to recover. When hospitals close, it affects all constituents, regardless of healthcare coverage,” the members said.

Yeah, they're scared shitless. That's why the NRCC is threatening to sue billboard companies that allow ads that correctly point out Republicans want to cut Medicaid. Can't have it both ways, fellas!

🧵1

House Republicans are cracking.

12 told leadership they won’t back Trump’s MAGA Medicaid cuts. Why? Because WE made it politically toxic. They’re feeling the heat—so turn it up. Flood their phones.

Blow up their inboxes.

Make them regret coming for our care. tinyurl.com/Punch-Medicaid — Jennifer ✨Get In Good Trouble (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) 2025-04-16T20:29:23.113Z