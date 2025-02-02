Another Judge Rules To Stops Federal Freeze In 22 Dem States

A federal district judge for the District of Rhode Island has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration's efforts to freeze payments for grants and other programs. Via NPR:

The Friday ruling stems from a lawsuit filed earlier this week by Democratic attorneys general in 22 states and the District of Columbia. It is separate from a lawsuit filed by Democracy Forward and other non-profit groups that resulted in a separate federal judge's decision to temporarily block the plan as originally detailed in a memo by the Office of Management and Budget. The White House later rescinded that OMB memo, but stated that its review of federal funding remained in effect.

Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. who issued the Friday order, noted that he came to his conclusion after reviewing statements by the Trump administration in response to the widespread confusion sparked by the OMB memo. The judge's review included a post on X issued by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued after the OMB memo was rescinded. As the judge noted, the post said that the president's executive orders on federal funding "remain in full force and effect and will be rigorously implemented."

For now, the order blocks any suspension of federal dollars to the 22 states that were party to the suit — as well as the District of Columbia.

[...] New York's Attorney General Letitia James, who is among those leading the suit, believes the temporary restraining order extends beyond the January 28 administrative stay as well as the rescinded OMB memo and is directed at President Trump's actions that have called for a pause in federal funding.