Cop Drops Out Of Race After Punching His Dem Opponent In The Face At Pro-Choice Rally

Officer Jeann Lugo was caught on video punching his Democratic opponent Jennifer Rourke, a mom of four, in the face at a pro-choice rally. What a coward.
Cop Drops Out Of Race After Punching His Dem Opponent In The Face At Pro-Choice Rally
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardJune 26, 2022

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing a constitutional right to an abortion, violence has erupted from anti-choice activists. Emotions ran high after the conservative-leaning court ripped a constitutionally protected right from millions of Americans.

In Rhode Island, a police officer was charged with assault and placed on leave after he punched his Democratic opponent for state Senate, who is a mother of four, in the face. Again, it's not about children. It's about control.

Via The Providence Journal:

"The Providence Police Department is criminally investigating the behavior of an off-duty Providence Police Officer last evening during a protest at the Rhode Island State House where a female subject was assaulted," police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague said, adding that Lugo "was placed on administrative leave with pay this morning, pending a criminal investigation and administrative review."

Later Saturday, Lugo was arraigned on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct before a bail commissioner at the Rhode Island State Police barracks in Lincoln. He was released on his own recognizance pending a July 8 court date, according to a news release by Providence Police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague.

Lugo announced on Saturday afternoon via Twitter that he has suspended his Senate campaign. He then deleted his account.

Officer Jeann Lugo is seen on video punching Jennifer Rourke in the face at least twice.

Watch:

You can't punch a mother of four and expect to be taken seriously as a "pro-life" individual. What a coward, and he deleted his Twitter account after announcing he had dropped out of the race.

"This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office," Jennifer Rourke tweeted. "I won't give up."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue