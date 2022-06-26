Cop Drops Out Of Race After Punching His Dem Opponent In The Face At Pro-Choice Rally

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing a constitutional right to an abortion, violence has erupted from anti-choice activists. Emotions ran high after the conservative-leaning court ripped a constitutionally protected right from millions of Americans.

In Rhode Island, a police officer was charged with assault and placed on leave after he punched his Democratic opponent for state Senate, who is a mother of four, in the face. Again, it's not about children. It's about control.

Via The Providence Journal:

"The Providence Police Department is criminally investigating the behavior of an off-duty Providence Police Officer last evening during a protest at the Rhode Island State House where a female subject was assaulted," police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague said, adding that Lugo "was placed on administrative leave with pay this morning, pending a criminal investigation and administrative review." Later Saturday, Lugo was arraigned on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct before a bail commissioner at the Rhode Island State Police barracks in Lincoln. He was released on his own recognizance pending a July 8 court date, according to a news release by Providence Police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague. Lugo announced on Saturday afternoon via Twitter that he has suspended his Senate campaign. He then deleted his account.

Officer Jeann Lugo is seen on video punching Jennifer Rourke in the face at least twice.

Watch:

I'm a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent – a police officer – violently attacked me.



This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office. I won't give up.pic.twitter.com/ZREDP2dvXY — Jennifer Rourke (@JenRourke29) June 25, 2022

You can't punch a mother of four and expect to be taken seriously as a "pro-life" individual. What a coward, and he deleted his Twitter account after announcing he had dropped out of the race.

"This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office," Jennifer Rourke tweeted. "I won't give up."