Wisconsin And The Broken Bromance Between Elmo And The Felon

This past spring, President Elmo openly tried to buy the Wisconsin Supreme Court, spending over $25 million on MAGA candidate Brian Schimmel. Elmo's involvement ended up being both a blessing and a curse to Schimel. The obscene amount of money kept Schimel in the race but also ensured there was no way for Schimel to win.

But per a new report, the race cost Elmo more than $25 million, untold fortunes in lost Tesla sales, and any good will from the public he might have enjoyed once upon a time. It also helped fuel the trouble between Elmo and Donold:

Politics experts have since concluded the involvement turned out to be a net negative for Schimel and a new report by the Wall Street Journal cites the episode as a factor in tension building between Musk and Trump. Trump aides in the White House were "dismayed" at Musk's involvement because they believed Schimel would not win and that the race was transforming into a referendum on Trump and Musk, according to the report. Trump became annoyed with Musk after appearing in a telephoned event with Schimel, "telling advisers that he was done with him because Schimel couldn’t answer questions cogently about abortion," according to the Wall Street Journal.

This report does leave one big question unanswered - if Donold was so down on Schimel, why did he bother to endorse him just weeks before the election? It just makes The Orange Felon look even more like the loser he really is.