Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley has been looking for a way out of running for reelection next spring again the wildly popular Judge Chris Taylor. Eventually, Bradley decided her best route was to get appointed by President Pedo to the the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. She probably thought she would get it since former Governor Scott Walker had appointed her to all of her other judicial seats. In fact, she felt so secure about her chances that she didn't even bother raising any funds for reelection.

Bradley must have felt a little disconcerted when Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson did not include her on their list of recommendations to Trump. And how her heart must have soared when the Trump Regime indicated that they were about to bypass the list given to him and pick a wild card nominee:

U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin have sent to President Donald Trump this week five recommendations for filling a vacant seat on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, but the Trump administration is signaling that it is going its own way in selecting the nominee. Sources told the Journal Sentinel that Trump officials interviewed a handful of conservative Wisconsin candidates on their own. The interviews occurred before Johnson and Baldwin's judicial nominating commission, which normally selects candidates for federal judgeships and other positions and forwards them to the White House for consideration, completed its review and submitted candidates' names. [...] The moves signal Trump is not keen to work with the bipartisan commission in the search to replace Diane Sykes, who will move to senior status in October. “The president is making independent decisions based off the counsel of senior advisors, DOJ and White House counsel and ultimately comes up with his own decision,” Harrison Fields, a White House spokesman, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week. “We welcome the feedback from outside groups but the final determination is from the president after consultation from senior staff.”

What more do you need? Bradley had it made!

Unfortunately for Bradley, no one checked to see if the writing on the wall was done with a Sharpie. Because it wasn't.

TACO Don once again chickened out and went back to the list to pick a different Rebecca. Rebecca Taibleson got the nod. To add insult to injury, while both women have ties to the Federalists, Taibleson also interned for Justices Antonio Scalia and Beer Breath Brett Kavanaugh, but Taibleson has no judicial experience. Now Bradley knows how the people that got skipped when Walker kept appointing her to judicial seats she wasn't qualified for.

Unsurprisingly, there has been no word from Bradley since she got the One Big Beautiful Snub, but we sure have heard a lot about her. It appears that Bradley has a touch of Clarence Thomas in her in the sense she loves to travel on the dime of various right-wing groups and supporters. Per the report, in the past ten years, Bradley has taken over 20 trips out of state excursions which added up to $52,000 in free airfare, lodging, meals, and other various expenses.

And for those keeping track at home, Bradley still hasn't announced whether she is going to run for reelection or run for the hills. Just don't be misled by her lack of fundraising. I'm sure alll those folks who paid for all those junkets would have no problem coming up with the money she would need.