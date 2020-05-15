George Takei Schools Wisconsin 'Kangaroo Judge' About Internment Camps

Last week, when the Wisconsin Supreme Kangaroo Court heard the case over the Safer at Home order, one of the worst injustices was Rebecca Bradley. She had the gall to compare the order to the Japanese internment camps of WWII:

Bradley suggested the state's stay-at-home order is "the very definition of tyranny," during last week's Supreme Court hearing. She invoked the country's internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II during the hearing and again in her written opinion. "In Korematsu v. United States," Bradley wrote. "The United States Supreme Court professed to apply 'the most rigid scrutiny' to the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II but nevertheless found the 'assembling together and placing under guard all those of Japanese ancestry' in 'assembly centers' to be constitutionally based on '[p]ressing public necessity' and further rationalized this defilement of the Constitution because 'the need for action was great, and time was short.'"

This caught the attention of George Takei, the Japanese American actor, who had spent four years of his childhood in one of these internment camps. Needless to say, he was not pleased with her comment and responded on Twitter to her hyperbole and bigotry:

Justice Rebecca Bradley of the WI Supreme Ct compared WI’s stay-at-home order to “assembling together and placing under guard all those of Japanese ancestry in assembly centers during World War II.”



I’m in my own home watching Netflix. It’s not an internment camp. Trust me. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 14, 2020

Instead of apologizing or even feeling chagrin, Bradley doubled down by trying to blame the media and rationalizing it:

But Bradley wrote that she wasn't trying to compare the order to Japanese internment camps. "Although headlines may sensationalize the invocation of cases such as Korematsu, the point of citing them is not to draw comparisons between the circumstances of people horrifically interned by their government during a war and those of people subjected to isolation orders during a pandemic," Bradley wrote. "We mention cases like Korematsu in order to test the limits of government authority, to remind the state that urging courts to approve the exercise of extraordinary power during times of emergency may lead to extraordinary abuses of its citizens."

If Bradley had any morals or ethics, she would have resigned. But since she has neither, don't hold your breath to do anything upstanding like that.