Wisconsin Justice Gives Concession Speech Early

The Wisconsin version of the pre-holiday weekend news dump came in the form of soon to be former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Becky Bradley giving her concession screech 14 months early. Showing as much class as Dan Kelly when he lost to Justice Janet Protasiewicz, Bradley moped about partisan politics:

"The conservative movement needs to take stock of its failures, identify the problem, and fix it," Bradley said in an Aug. 29 statement. "I will not seek reelection to the Wisconsin Supreme Court because I believe the best path for me to rebuild the conservative movement and fight for liberty is not as a minority member of the Court." [...] "For years I have warned that under the control of judicial activists, the court will make itself more powerful than the legislature, more powerful than the governor," she wrote. "That warning went unheeded." Bradley's statement mentioned concerns about "bitter partisanship, personal attacks and political gamesmanship."

That's pretty high hypocrisy coming from a Federalist who was politically appointed by former governor Scott Walker to every single judicial seat she's been in to serve as a rubber stamp for the Republicans and their deep pocket dark money special interest owners, like the Bradley Foundation and the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.

Bradley's concession comes as no big surprise since Bradley's campaign plan was to get appointed by the Orange Sphincter to the 7th Appellate Court. When she got snubbed by TACO Don, she had no where to turn. She had raised no money because she knew it was a lost cause. People were turning on fascists like her and she had a whole shit ton of fascist luggage she was toting.

I just hope that if Bradley gets an offer from somewhere in the right wing welfare system, that she doesn't hesitate to take it. Nobody, and I mean nobody, needs her kind of negativity, hostility and toxicity in the workplace.

