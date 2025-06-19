Right Wing Wisconsin Justice Is Looking For An Escape Route

Federalist and Wisconsin Supreme Court Rebecca Bradley is supposed to be up for reelection in the spring of 2026. But word is growing that she is desperately seeking an escape route from having to run against the very popular Judge Chris Taylor.

Former radio squawk show host and current podcast squawk show host is going around telling everybody and anybody that will listen to his rantings that Bradley is looking for ways not to run in the spring:

True, Bradley has advantages that Kelly and Schimel didn’t have. She is a woman and Wisconsin voters have made it clear they prefer women to men on the Supreme Court. Six of the seven justices are women and the only man to beat a female opponent for the court in the last decade was Brian Hagedorn. And, Bradley has the name recognition that comes with incumbency. But, according to sources familiar with Bradley’s thinking, those advantages may simply mean she loses by 5 points and not the 10 that Kelly and Schimel lost by. The campaigns run by liberals for the state’s highest court have been slimy, filled with lies and unethical vows on how they will rule on future court cases. In Bradley’s successful 2016 race, the sliming was already underway and included disgraceful and untrue attacks focused on Bradley’s earlier marriage and divorce. Not even a strong statement of support from Bradley’s exhusband stopped the mudslinging. Bradley clearly doesn’t relish going through an even more brutal ringer this time if there is little chance of winning.

Now, Belling has been telling the same story for over a week, so it may be simply a case of him trying to rally the voters. Or it may be that Belling is just trying to be relevant.

However, there could be a grain of truth to the rumor. As I reported this spring, Bradley has been eyeing up a different job:

Bradley has always been an abrasive woman, but she had outdone herself with this tirade. I wouldn't be surprised if alcohol loosened whatever sense of decorum she might have had. However, she might not be afraid to burn some bridges since she is said to be going after an open seat on the the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which is being vacated by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Diane Sykes

Given her abrasiveness, her radical right wing attitude, and the fact that she has proven herself more than willing to ignore the law in favor in order to advance her fascist agenda, she would be a natural for an appointment by the Orange Felon.

Either way, I know a few million people that would be more than willing to help her pack.