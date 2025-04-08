Wisconsin-based UpFront interviewed Charles Franklin, head of the Marquette University Poll, and the discussion led to President Elmo trying to buy the election for Knee Pad Brad Schimel and what kind of influence he had, which wasn't much at all.

UPFRONT: What can we make from the turnout numbers across the state and how Susan Crawford won this race by 10 points?

FRANKLIN: I think it's a really impressive rise in turnout for both sides. Republican turnout was up about 245,000 votes but Democratic turnout up about 280,000 votes. So, both sides had really focused on getting their voters out to the polls and they both succeeded but Democrats a little bit more than Republicans did. Elon Musk took center stage really for both campaigns in the final days of the race.

UPFRONT: You have new polling on Elon Musk nationwide. What's the snapshot from your poll and what impact did he have on the Supreme Court race?

FRANKLIN: Yeah, his favorability nationally is just 38% with 60% unfavorable. Here in Wisconsin in early March we had him at 41% favorable. So, he's considerably less positive than Donald Trump is and a pretty substantial net negative both nationally and here in the state.

UPFRONT: You talked about the turnout numbers for Democrats and then the outside influence obviously from Elon Musk. What do you think are the big takeaways for Democrats and Republicans from this race?

FRANKLIN: I think the main one is that for all of the money Musk invested in the state, he barely moved the vote margins at all. He did, I think, or the Republican Party did, succeed in turning voters out and that's a real plus for them but it also proves that Musk's involvement is a lightning rod for Democratic attacks and here Democrats focused so heavily on Musk's involvement and boosted their turnout even more than Republicans did. I think that's a warning sign to Republicans that Musk may help their side with money and maybe turnout but he also motivates an awful lot of Democrats to go the other way.

If I were Elmo, I'd be mighty pissed. You go and drop over $20 million on an election, you should at least get a T-shirt, amirite? Instead, all he got to show for it is a lot less money and all of his businesses following the stock market straight down.

Oh well, at least it couldn't have happened to a more deserving fellow. Oh, and Elmo, thanks for the large boost to the state's economy, but next time, just send a check, OK?