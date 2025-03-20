Junior: 'This Presidency Can Be Put To A Halt With This Vote'

For the past 16 months, Brad Schimel has been running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, saying how he would bring "impartiality" back to the court.

For the past 16 months, Schimel has also been gleefully accepting millions of dollars from President Elmo, who is suing the state of Wisconsin; begging the Orange Felon for his endorsement; participating in GOP events: and making statements like how he felt that the Felon was robbed of the 2020 election.

On Monday, he continued with his brand of very partisan impartiality by attending an event with Donald Trump, Jr. and Charlie Kirk, who came to stump for Schimel, in front of a crowd of ones, maybe even fives. Early voting started the next day, and they wanted to get out the vote. But they just might have inspired the other side to get out the vote instead (emphasis mine):

President Donald Trump's oldest son appeared with right-wing provocateur Charlie Kirk at the event organized by Turning Point USA, a conservative youth group Kirk founded. Trump Jr. urged supporters of his father to vote in the lower-turnout Supreme Court election in two weeks. “They can’t just show up when he happens to be on the top of that ticket,” Trump Jr. said of his father. “You have to engage because it’s not just about now, it’s about that future. This presidency can be put to a halt with this vote.” Trump Jr. cast the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, which he dubbed “one little battle,” as essential to stopping Democrats who are determined to block the Trump agenda. “It's everything,” he said.

Junior was supposed to get Republican voters to the polls so that Schimel can be a rubber stamp for Trump and any other Republican (please see Robin Vos) who needs to ram through bad laws.

But when Junior said that we could end possibly end the damage being caused by the Felon's presidency with this vote, it sure as hell inspired me to get out and cast my vote for Susan Crawford..

Personally, I would like to see Crawford, the Democrats and all the do-gooder agencies running that line over and over for the next two weeks. Crawford would win in a landslide.