Florida AG: Why So Mad At Musk Who Only Wants To Destroy Government?

Florida AG James Uthmeier told Fox News that he will give a raise and a promotion to any law enforcement official that arrests someone caught defacing a Tesla.

Uthmeier is clueless when it comes to the anger Americans face watching the richest man in the world crash his way into the government buildings, illegally firing federal workers, while trying to destroy Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security so billionaires can get tax breaks.

Tesla is a symbol representing Musk, hence the protests.

Yeah, these leftist protesters, they seem to be attacking Teslas, this private company, as a way to protest government. They seem to have overlooked the fact that Elon Musk is trying to eliminate government. Look, I'm an old-fashioned stick shift guy, but this behavior is, you know, forcing me to re-evaluate that. And we're going to enforce the law in Florida, we're going to hold people accountable. If you try to hurt one of these cars, we're going to put you away. Okay, so what does that mean? Legally, what are you going to do at the state level to go after these domestic terrorists? What laws are in Florida's books that coincide and dovetail with the federal laws? Right, so, you know, organized crime, we've got several statutes that we can use in addition to just typical vandalism. We're going to have law enforcement patrolling these dealerships, and I'll tell you, if you are a law enforcement officer in Florida, and you interfere with somebody and prevent them from hurting a Tesla, come find me and I'm going to try to get you a pay raise and a promotion.

The Florida AG wants the turn protesters into Tony Sopranos.

People can't buy space shuttles and protest Starling satellites. The un-elected lying scumbag has the entire DOJ and FBI supporting him, because he helped buy the 2024 election for Donald Trump.

