Jim Jordan Can't Cite Any Action Judge Took To Be Impeached

This week, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep Jim Jordan could not cite one instance to CNN's Pamela Brown that James Boasberg, chief judge of the federal district court in Washington, D.C. committed a high crime or misdemeanor to warrant an impeachment.

Gym Jordan only cited right-wing grievances of previous rulings to disparage James Boasberg but that proves nothing.

BROWN: I want to get a little bit more clarity on what you're saying. What specifically has Judge Boasberg done that you believe is an impeachable offense under the constitutional description of high crimes and misdemeanors? JORDAN: All I'm saying is if you're acting in a political fashion and not just, you know, following the law, ruling on the law, and I would argue that, frankly, just his ruling in and of itself. Remember, the Constitution is pretty clear. Article 2, Section 1, the very first sentence says power in the executive branch shall be vested in the president of the United States. The president has the authority here. Second, he followed the statute. BROWN: But isn't there a major body of law that shows that he would probably be likely to win? JORDAN: Predatory incursion, and he followed the statute. And then third, the president told the country he was going to do this. It's not like it's a surprise to anyone, let alone this judge. He campaigned on it and said he was going to do it. So I think when you put all that together, that's what makes this decision look so political on the part of Judge Bozberg.

Disagreeing with Donald Trump's illogical actions is not impeachable, nor is it criminal, nor is it immoral. Jordan is the Chairman of the Judiciary committee and knows better, but he's playing the propaganda game to whip up anger within the MAGAt cult.

Most Americans don't understand what an executive order is and the power behind it. Furthermore, just because a president campaigns on something that is illegal and wins the election doesn't mean suddenly that illegal action now becomes legal.

Trump undermines the Oval Office by issuing illegal orders with his dainty pen. We are a Democracy, not a dictatorship.