Republican Just Laughs As Crowd Boos Her Unmercifully

Even though Wyoming is one of the reddest states in the nation, there are still some Democrats there, and it would seem that damn near all of them came out to lustily boo the waste product that is Rep. Harriet Hageman. She soaked up all their boos and jeers, laughing uproariously and having a great old time. Which sort of makes sense, perversely. Hageman is sort of the living embodiment of Trumpism in Wyoming, having gotten rid of the hated and much saner Liz Cheney. It makes sense that someone like that would laugh at her own constituents, just as Trump is laughing at Americans for electing him.

Source: Daily Beast

A Republican congresswoman laughed and clapped gleefully while hundreds of people booed her support for Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts at a town hall meeting in Wyoming. “I voted in favor of the continuing resolution, or CR, which extends funding…” Rep. Harriet Hageman said as the booing began. She smiled as she continued, “…for the fiscal year until September 30.” “It keeps the lights on for President [Donald] Trump and DOGE to continue their work,” she added, as the booing reached a crescendo. She then stopped, laughed, and then began clapping while the jeers continued. About 500 people had packed the civic center auditorium in Laramie, where a local reporter with the Cowboy State Daily estimated about three-quarters of the crowd were there to oppose her. It was a “startling dynamic” in a state that Trump carried with more than 72 percent of the vote, according to the Cowboy State Daily. In 2022, Hageman ousted former Rep. Liz Cheney—who was a three-time incumbent—in a landslide victory in the Republican primary. Cheney lost by more than 2-1 after serving on the House committee that investigated Trump’s role in the deadly riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In the front rows, Hageman’s supporters cheered and waved red MAGA hats while the congresswoman continued laughing at her constituents for more than 10 seconds.

Yeah, I suppose. Harriet Hageman can afford to laugh at her constituents who oppose her, knowing full well that come election time she's going to get her 70% of vote again and that because she's already batshit she'll never have to worry about a primary from the far right.