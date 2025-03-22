Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The Saturday Edition
By TengrainMarch 22, 2025

Above, The Psychedelic Furs perform, Heaven. As the Furs sing, "There's too many kings wanna hold you down."

Annie Asks You to join the Hands Off protest on April 5.

Curmudgucation has some thought about Hair Füror blowing up the Department of Education.

String In a Maze asks if anyone is ready for this?

Press Watch says the media is missing an important story.

Bonus Track: Too soon?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

