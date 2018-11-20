Ocasio-Cortez Slams Anti-Pelosi Letter As Vote For 'More Conservative Leadership'

On MSNBC, Congresswoman-elect Ocasio-Cortez told Chris Hayes that she was against the anti-Pelosi micro-caucus.

AOC pointed out that of the sixteen signatories to sign a letter of non-support, the majority are male with no "vision, no common values." She also noted they could give the party have a more conservative leadership moving forward.

The new focus of conservative ire, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked by MSNBC's All In With Chris Hayes about the anti-Pelosi micro-caucus. Cortez said she was no supporter of a hollow action taken by more conservative and mostly male Democrats.

Hayes asked, "So there are 16 house Democrats who signed the letter that said the time has come for new leadership. They won't vote for Nancy Pelosi"

He continued, "Where are you when you read this fight?"

Ocasio-Cortez replied, "My main concern was that there is no vision, there is no common value, there is no goal that is really articulated in this letter aside from we need to change..."

Hayes replied, "What I'm hearing from you is you don't feel like there is of agenda-driven core of this objection."

Ocasio-Cortez said, "No. I mean, if anything, I think that what it does is that it creates a window where we could potentially get more conservative leadership and when you actually look at the signatories, it is not necessarily reflective of the diversity of the party."

She continued, "We have about 16 signatories, 14 of them are male. There are very few people of color in the caucus. There's very few ideological diversity. It's not like there are progressives that are signing on. It's not like you have a broad-based coalition, so I find it -- you know, I'm not totally bought into the concept."



In other words, take a hike.

Josh Marshall writes this about the anti-Pelosi micro-caucus:

These sixteen reps are saying that regardless of who the caucus chooses for Speaker, they’ll vote against that person. So if Pelosi wins the vote in the Democratic caucus and is then presented as the candidate for the Democrats vs Kevin McCarthy for the Republicans those 16 either won’t vote or will vote for McCarthy or most likely vote for some symbolic candidate.

This is the whole caucus of more than 230 reps being dictated to by 16 members, who won't accept the results of the Democrats leadership election.

You can always expect DLC, Blue Dog and "New Dems" to f**k things up.