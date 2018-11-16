Conservatives' Demented Obsession With Ocasio-Cortez Is Disgusting And Needs To Stop

It's time for the conservative movement, Fox News and their other right-wing acolytes to stop attacking and vilifying a young woman who has yet to be sworn into Congress.

The conservative playbook has always been to demonize progressive candidates so much that their wingnut base winds up supporting a pedophile over a Democrat.

I know conservatives recoil at the prospect that the American people want our federal and local governments to actually function. Any politician who puts forth an idea that government might actually work? Scares the daylights out of them.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is a tough cookie and not easily shaken. She is also now the congresswoman-elect to my hometown.

The attacks on Ocasio-Cortez are over the top. It's disgusting and it needs to stop.

When David Brat beat Republican House Whip Eric Cantor, the left didn't focus on him in a repeating loop to berate him as a racist fool because he ran on Laura Ingraham's immigration policy.

Instead, we used his own wacko words and beliefs after he was sworn in. Now he gets to enjoy defeat at the hands of Abigail Spanberger.

Ocasio-Cortez is not even thirty years old yet and has endured more crazed lunacy than many politicians do after years of being in Congress.

Stuart Varney is obsessed with her like a creepy old man peeping through a hole in the bathroom door.

It's unseemly.

When she complained that she couldn't afford the rent in Washington DC, a common problem for many freshmen congresspeople, right-wingers blew their stacks.

Now we get Eddie Scarry, a joker from the Washington Examiner, giving us his fashion report commenting, “I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles.”

Scarry deleted the tweet -- but --

ATTN! I posted a tweet earlier suggesting the incoming congresswoman looked well put together -- ELEGANT even -- despite suggestions she’s struggled. The tweet was taken as something else, so I’ve deleted it! — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) November 16, 2018

He's still a f***ing jerk-off. And his behavior is only slightly worse than the rest of the right-wing sexist BS artists leering at her. Grow up, media.

And kudos to AOC for keeping her head above it all.