Six Weeks Of Fox's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Obsession

Courtney Hagle at Media Matters went through and exhaustively documented how many times Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was mentioned on Fox News in the past six weeks. Not surprisingly, the number was a staggering 3,181 instances.
Obviously a calculated effort by the Trump News Network, but to what end? Polls are showing that among all Americans, not just the zombie cultists who watch Fox News until their eyes bleed, this strategy is backfiring. Seems Alexandria-Cortez's constant reminders about income inequality, tax cuts for millionaires, respect for the environment, and perhaps most significantly, health care, are having the opposite effect Fox had hoped for.
The entire report by Media Matters is very long, so if you're really interested you should go to their site and check out their findings. They've used the word "obsession." It could just as well have been derangement.
Source: Media Matters
Fox News has always used certain prominent Democrats as boogeymen -- someone for hosts and guests to demonize, knock down, and refer to whenever grievances need to be aired against the Democratic Party. Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Nancy Pelosi all have been put in this rhetorical role, but since June 2018, Fox personalities have set their sights on a new target: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Ocasio-Cortez, commonly referred to as AOC, is a 29-year-old freshman Democratic congresswoman from the Bronx. Since arriving in Washington, D.C., Ocasio-Cortez has drawn continued attention for championing progressive policies such as “Medicare for All,” expanding the national debate on climate change with the introduction of the Green New Deal, demonstrating a savvy use of social media, and pursuing sharp lines of questioning in high-profile congressional committee hearings.
She has also become an obsession on Fox News. In the six weeks from February 25 and April 7, her name was mentioned 3,181 times on Fox News and Fox Business; not a day went by in that time frame that she wasn't discussed on the networks.
