Six Weeks Of Fox's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Obsession

Courtney Hagle at Media Matters went through and exhaustively documented how many times Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was mentioned on Fox News in the past six weeks. Not surprisingly, the number was a staggering 3,181 instances.

Obviously a calculated effort by the Trump News Network, but to what end? Polls are showing that among all Americans, not just the zombie cultists who watch Fox News until their eyes bleed, this strategy is backfiring. Seems Alexandria-Cortez's constant reminders about income inequality, tax cuts for millionaires, respect for the environment, and perhaps most significantly, health care, are having the opposite effect Fox had hoped for.

The entire report by Media Matters is very long, so if you're really interested you should go to their site and check out their findings. They've used the word "obsession." It could just as well have been derangement.

Source: Media Matters