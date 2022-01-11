Palin. AOC. Sex. Pound?

Sarah Palin tries to get her act back on the road using keywords. Really.
By Frances LangumJanuary 11, 2022

There are several things Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has that Sarah Palin does not.

One of them is an actual career in politics.

But Sarah Palin is good at getting right-wing TV to look at her. Still, this particular segment was a tremendous amount of effort on Palin's part, and it's not clear she'll get the payoff that effort expects.

It's a really good facelift. No criticism there, at all. The hair extensions were unnecessary, and the low-cut blouse doubly so. If this is to audition for a Fox SHOW, you should have gone a couple shades lighter or at least have some blonde highlights.

Sure, Roger Ailes is dead, but only in body, not in spirit!

Using keywords like "sex" and "pound" will get you trending on Twitter. Someone read up on that and we're assuming it's NOT YOU, "I read everything" until I quit being governor.

Quitty McQuitter is trying awfully hard to get something moving in her life, though. A job on Fox? Primarying Lisa Murkowski?

gettyimages-1178900037
BRING IT. Credit: Getty Images

PS. Gentlemen, SHE'S SINGLE!

