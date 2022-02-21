How Desperate Is Fox News To Smear AOC?

Fox News continued its assault on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by attacking her for simply flying first-class.

Over the weekend one of the searing top stories on Fox News' website was: AOC skips coach, flies first class back.

Flying first class, Heavens to Betsy!

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ditched the commoners in coach and cozied up to elites in first class on an American Airlines flight, avoiding the left wing altogether for a spacious seat closer to the cockpit after a weekend of stumping for comrades in the Lone Star state, an eyewitness told The Post.

A prominent member (or any member) of Congress needs to fly as safe as possible, especially with all the negative scrutiny shined on her by Republican trolls.

But for Fox News, AOC must only fly with the luggage and stored animals because she's a Democratic socialist. Anything more is supposed to represent a betrayal of her beliefs.

As soon as AOC upset conservative Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley, Fox News immediately set its sights on the newbie and attacked her relentlessly.

It probably helped her gain millions of Twitter followers -- that's beside the point.

Fox News continually flogs despicable stories from the New York Post, another Murdoch property, in their effort to act like the GOP's main opposition research arm.

Fox News has ditched any pretense of being a news organization in favor of acting like an angry mob of right-wing Twitter trolls.

