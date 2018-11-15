Twitter Smacks Right-Wing Reporter After He Suit-Shames Ocasio-Cortez

You know what we never see? We never see media shaming men for showing up to work in Washington, D.C. in their new suits and fresh faces during orientation for new Representatives in the House.

We literally never see that. Occasionally we hear stories of how hard it is for Congressmen to exist between the nation's capital and their home cities, that maintaining two residences is tough, that D.C. is so expensive that they sleep in their offices instead of renting somewhere to lay their weary heads.

We heard Sean Duffy complain that it was really hard to maintain his lifestyle in D.C. when he had all those kids at home, which is apparently why his lovely spouse had to go to work at Fox News. $175,000 a year or so wasn't enough, apparently, for him.

Which is why this tweet is just...bizarre, coming from Washington Examiner writer Eddie Scarry.

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/oaLpy5aXlt — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) November 15, 2018

My reaction was a WTF, you're an idiot kind of reaction. But Twitter did a far better job than I did.

Yes, the nerve of a Congresswoman for buying a *checks notes* jacket and suit for work. — Alt. U.S. Press Sec. (@AltUSPressSec) November 15, 2018

Turnabout is always fair play, I say.

As we all know, people who *really* struggle to look good dress themselves in ill-fitting jackets, wrinkled shirts, skinny floral pattern ties, and clipper cuts that accentuate their receding hairlines.#JustHereForTheRatio pic.twitter.com/z1PgvrmIwq — St. Simeon the Holy F🦃🦃L (@SimeonTheFool) November 15, 2018

Many, many more like this:

And if she came in in sweats you would call her unprofessional. Dont get mad my friend knows how to look awesome on a budget. Maybe you should ask her for some tips. — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) November 15, 2018

You've really cracked this case wide open. Can't wait to hear about your new job at Surefire Intelligence. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 15, 2018

Thank you so much for this insightful sartorial riff on that timeless classic, "If They Didn't Buy Those iPhones, They'd Have Healthcare."



What is your expert view on the impact avocado toast consumption has on home ownership?

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Rysa Walker (@RysaWalker) November 15, 2018

You just cannot win with this type:

First they shamed her for NOT having money - not being able to afford a DC apt. Now they shame her for daring to buy a nice suit to wear to work & suggest she's secretly rich. — 🌊 Cyndia BLUE "Unstable Genius" (@malinablue) November 15, 2018

Pretty pathetic:

When even Mike "Pizzagate" Cernovich dunks on you, you're done!https://t.co/8gvcXlbbtG — David Sanders (@SupraSolum) November 15, 2018

She gets the last word here:

If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside.



If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside.



Dark hates light - that’s why you tune it out.



Shine bright & keep it pushing.✨ https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018

You can go read the rest over on Twitter. There are many, many reactions. But here's what I think is so very interesting: Right wingers are terrified of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And the more they breathe fire on her, the stronger she gets. The more Fox News does stupid things like this...

Oh no! They discovered our vast conspiracy to take care of children and save the planet 😂 pic.twitter.com/XYWXmi3Xyk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 14, 2018

...the stronger she -- AND her message -- get.

Good job, wingers!