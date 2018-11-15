Twitter Smacks Right-Wing Reporter After He Suit-Shames Ocasio-Cortez

You know what we never see? We never see media shaming men for showing up to work in Washington, D.C. in their new suits and fresh faces during orientation for new Representatives in the House.
We literally never see that. Occasionally we hear stories of how hard it is for Congressmen to exist between the nation's capital and their home cities, that maintaining two residences is tough, that D.C. is so expensive that they sleep in their offices instead of renting somewhere to lay their weary heads.
We heard Sean Duffy complain that it was really hard to maintain his lifestyle in D.C. when he had all those kids at home, which is apparently why his lovely spouse had to go to work at Fox News. $175,000 a year or so wasn't enough, apparently, for him.
Which is why this tweet is just...bizarre, coming from Washington Examiner writer Eddie Scarry.
My reaction was a WTF, you're an idiot kind of reaction. But Twitter did a far better job than I did.
Turnabout is always fair play, I say.
Many, many more like this:
You just cannot win with this type:
Pretty pathetic:
She gets the last word here:
You can go read the rest over on Twitter. There are many, many reactions. But here's what I think is so very interesting: Right wingers are terrified of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And the more they breathe fire on her, the stronger she gets. The more Fox News does stupid things like this...
...the stronger she -- AND her message -- get.
Good job, wingers!
Comments