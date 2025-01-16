Trump’s Official Portrait 'Oddly Similar' To His Mugshot

By Ed ScarceJanuary 16, 2025

I cannot escape this feeling that even more than in Trump's first term, this second incarnation is nothing more than an elaborate practical joke played on the American public and the world.

Source: Sky News, Australia

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration portrait has been unveiled just days away from his official swearing-in ceremony.

Trump and vice president-elect JD Vance, whose portrait was also revealed on social media by chief photographer Daniel Torok, will become the next leaders of the United States on January 20.
It did not take long for people to compare Trump’s portrait to his mug shot from August 2023, when the Republican leader turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, after he was indicted by a grand jury on racketeering charges.

Trump went on to raise $US7.1 million in merchandise emblazoned with his ultra viral mug shot.

Mr Trump's former adviser Stephen Miller told Fox News host Jesse Waters the mugshot is the "most powerful image" he's seen.

“One man and his two eyes looked straight into the hearts of the American people and said, 'I will not give up … I will not surrender'."

Social media users said the inauguration portrait was “oddly similar” to the mugshot, and wondered if it was intentional.

