Dershowitz Tells Trump To Sell T-Shirts With His Mugshot On Them

Last week, attorney Alan Dershowitz predicted that Donald Trump would be indicted and convicted over hush money payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. He said, "Even if he's convicted, he can run for president."

Dersh has some campaign advice for the one-term President if he's arrested.

Dershowitz said that Trump called him yesterday to tell him he would endorse his book. Dershowitz advised the scandal-plagued one term President to sell t-shirts with his mugshot or perp walk if arrested. "That will become his campaign poster," he said.

What an outstanding idea! I can absolutely get behind this. The so-called "Law and Order" President who incited an attack on U.S. soil and who is being investigated on multiple fronts should invest in t-shirts featuring his mugshot with the words, "I can president from prison! Vote for meeee!"

Can you visualize his lint-licking supporters walking around with these t-shirts on? This is comedy gold. Thanks, Dersh.

H/T: Ron Filipkowski