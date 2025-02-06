Buffy The Vampire Slayer With Sarah Michelle Gellar May Be Back?

Deadline is reporting that a new Buffy the Vampire Slayer pilot is underway, and it's starring the one, the only original slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

More than two decades after Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended its seven-season run, the beloved supernatural drama is eyeing a revival with a new chapter in the franchise. A follow-up series is nearing a pilot order from Hulu, with Sarah Michelle Gellar expected to star, reprising her signature role as Buffy Summers, sources said. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, a self-professed lifelong Buffy fan, is set to direct the pilot, written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face). The reboot hails from Buffy the Vampire Slayer studio 20th Television and Disney sibling Searchlight TV where Zhao has been under a first-look deal.

This is excellent news.

It would be awesome if great writers like Jane Espensen, Marti Noxon, Drew Goddard, David Greenwald, and many others would have the time to become involved.

Forget a reboot; bring back as many cast members as possible.

