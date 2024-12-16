Are More Buffy Episodes On The Way?

If you've been following Crooksandliars for the last 20 years, you probably remember I'm a huge Buffy fan.

(I also loved the Angel series as well.)

Previously, Sarah Michelle Geller had said that she thought the series was complete, but now, in an interview with Variety, she's open to the idea of bringing back the iconic character.

Variety:

In an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Gellar shared that she has been considering reprising her role as Buffy in a potential project. “I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect,” Gellar said on the talk show. “But watching ‘[And Just Like That…]’ and seeing ‘[Dexter: Original Sin],’ and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’” Gellar added that “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” would not necessarily need to be relegated to a prequel either, and that there could be a wealth of different narrative options to pursue. “It could be anything,” Gellar added. “It’s a universe. It makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

A new Buffy the Vampire series was in development in 2018, with Monica Owusu-Breen at the helm, but it's been on pause since then.

With Gellar being publicly on board with the idea, there must be a platform ready to jump on it.

I'd also love to bring back Drusilla (Juliet Landau), Spike (James Marsters), and Faith (Eliza Dushku) in one form or another.

Viewing hint: Many people hated the reprocessed high-definition version of the Buffy series. It did look truly horrible on my HD screen. I had the SD DVDs, but they still looked shitty as HD became the norm. If you can find it, I found a way to enjoy it. I use Apple TV 4K (I'm sure other streaming devices can do this), and by going into the HD resolution settings, I lowered the resolution to 720 SD. Then, I lowered the brightness setting of my TV. I had to play around with it, but I hit the sweet spot and loved the new version after tweaking the settings. I dare any Buffy fan to complain then.

