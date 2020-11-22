Alan Dershowitz Tells Maria Bartiromo: 'The Outcome Of The Election Will Not Be Reversed'

One of President Donald Trump's most high profile legal defenders on Sunday said that he did not expect the results of the election to be reversed.

Alan Dershowitz, who defended Trump at his impeachment trial earlier this year, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that the president's legal team has failed to prove claims that the election was stolen by Democrats.

"They have to show that it affected numbers greater than the margin of victory," Dershowitz explained. "They are not going to win on retail challenges here and there. The only chances they have of winning -- and it's the perfect storm and it's very unlikely to happen -- is if they can show retail wholesale constitutional arguments that affect a large number of voters sufficient to be greater than the margin of victory. I don't think they're there. I don't think they can make that case."

According to Dershowitz, the president's case is "very, very uphill."

"And if you're betting widow's and orphan's money, if you're betting money you can't afford to lose, you have to bet that the outcome of the election will not be reversed," he explained to Bartiromo.