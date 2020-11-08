Politics
Melania Trump Reportedly Tells Husband To Accept Defeat: ‘The Time Has Come’

First Lady Melania Trump is the latest person in President Donald Trump’s orbit to encourage him to accept the reality of defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
A source close to the first lady confirmed that she has advised Trump to give up the fight, according to CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz.

“First Lady Melania Trump has joined the growing chorus of President Trump’s inner circle advising him the time has come for him to accept the loss, a source familiar with the conversations tells CNN,” Prokupecz revealed on Twitter.

