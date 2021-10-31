Melania Trump Overjoyed To Attend World Series With Husband!

Looks like there is trouble in paradise.
This video got deleted from Twitter. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/5VEKhU5z7y
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 31, 2021
Not that anyone gives a good goddamn, we here at C&L certainly don't. These two disgusting excuses for humans deserve every ounce of misery fate sees fit to visit upon them. But Twitter sure enjoyed this little tableau, wherein the former seditious traitor-in-chief attended Game 4 of the World Series. (He claimed he was invited. Major League Baseball says otherwise.)
Melania despises him as much as decent people do.
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 31, 2021
Melania knows the cameras are on her.
She does this on purpose.
She hates him.
And yet deserves him at the same time. https://t.co/NRZRY8fO5y
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 31, 2021
I doubt Tucker Carlson will show this bit, but maybe @TheDailyShow could do a greatest hits clip reel of Melania viscerally hating her husband?pic.twitter.com/NidolWhytN
— Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) October 31, 2021
The moment Melania realizes she’s a failure as a mother, stepmother, wife, model, First Lady, human being, successful plastic surgery connoisseur and speaker of 5 languages. pic.twitter.com/jVqUrYeZTg
— Super Angry Attorney (@SuperAngryAtty) October 31, 2021
LOLLLLLLL she fucking hates him too https://t.co/eiK8sCg7fP
— Red (@Redpainter1) October 31, 2021