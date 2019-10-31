Washington Nats Fan Celebrates World Series Win With ‘A**hole In The F*cking White House’

The Washington Nationals won their first World Series ever last night, defeating the Houston Astros 6-2. At least one Nats fan saw this as a reason to rejoice after almost three years of Trump.

A reporter from a local Fox affiliate captured the moment for posterity.

Source: Huffington Post

A Washington Nationals fan is going viral after letting out some feelings about President Donald Trump on live TV after the team’s World Series victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. “I think this is huge for DC,” the unnamed fan said on Fox 5, the Washington DC Fox station. “DC needed this. We got some asshole in the fuckin’ White House.” The reporter, Sue Palka, quickly turned away. “Oh, no, no,” she said. “No, no, no.” “Let’s gooooooo!” the fan yelled in the background:

OMG LIVE TV IS SO SO SO AMAZING YOU HAVE TO WATCH THIS pic.twitter.com/JLlWAMjyu5 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) October 31, 2019

Twitter agreed with the sentiment expressed.

I feel like any time there’s a news camera and mic pointed at you, you have an obligation to refer to donald trump as the asshole in the fucking White House.



It’s, like, your duty. As an American. — 🕸Imani Gandy Corn🕸 (@AngryBlackLady) October 31, 2019