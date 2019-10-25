BURN: Washington Nationals Invite Trump Critic José Andres To Throw Out First Pitch

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that we are in the middle of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros (go Nats!). So far, the Nationals are up 2-0. If the Nationals do not sweep the next 2 games, the 5th game will be in Washington on Sunday. Usually, the President throws out the first pitch, but this year the Nationals did not invite Donald Trump. Instead, they invited outspoken Trump critic and humanitarian, Chef José Andres.

WOLF BLITZER: President Trump said he plans to attend game five, that is Sunday, if there is a game five. The Nats are ahead 2-0 right now but doesn't want to throw out the first pitch. He said "they have to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I'll look too heavy." There is a lot of politics going on. Show our viewers some video. The President throwing out, as a private citizen in 2004, first pitch in a minor league game and in 2006, at a Red Sox game, and you could see him over there right now. But go ahead. DAVID CHALIAN: You said he gave reasons for not throwing out the first pitch but Nationals are giving that honor to José Andres who is throwing out the first pitch. The contrast couldn't be more clear. They had a huge battle over immigration in the President's hotel, so not only is Donald Trump not going to be throwing out the first pitch, but somebody with whom he has publicly battled is actually the one being asked to do it. It could be a little awkward politically at the ballpark. BLITZER: We all agree, go Nats.

For those arguing that not all Presidents throw out a first pitch, let me introduce you to one of the best Twitter threads of all time: A photo collage of Presidents throwing out the first pitch, from Obama all the way back to the 27th President, William Howard Taft:

2nd year in a row @realDonaldTrump’s too embarrassed to throw a ball. https://t.co/ty8xi04KWY

— Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 5, 2018

Obama

GWB

Clinton

Bush

Reagan

And it goes on...to Taft, the 27th President.

Will Donald Trump get booed when the camera pans to him? My bet - absolutely. Chef Andres will get a standing ovation, Trump will get booed on live TV. For a man with a fragile ego, it will be devastating. I suspect he won't even show up. Maybe he'll squeeze in a round of golf or claim his bone spurs are acting up.