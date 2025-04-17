Mike’s Blog Round-Up

‘All is lost, but at least we are ahead of schedule.’ - C. Columbus, allegedly.
Above, Magic Giant performs, Disaster Party, which maybe should become our new national anthem.

Terrible Minds tells us what this moment feels like.

Drew Pavlou's Iceberg Journal says it is MAGA Maoism.

You Might Notice A Trend asks where is Kimar Abrego Garcia?

Left Jabs wants to know what sort of Pro Bono work are the law firms signing-up for?

Bonus Track: Born In Space has the first video of a colossal squid filmed in its natural habitat! So cool!

Because we are all about giving everyone the tools they need: Spocko's Brain tells us what to do before & after DOGE kills.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

