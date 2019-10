What began as a day of glory for Donald Trump ends with an angry crowd shouting, "Lock Him Up!" as he and his entourage were shown on the JumboTron at World Series Game 5.

Here is a round of boos when he's first shown:

WATCH: President Trump met with loud boos as he is introduced at the World Series in Nationals Park on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4RTW8ZqxqP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019

That then transitions into chants of 'Lock Him Up!'

President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.

Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019

Another view:

And one more:

Trump getting booed and enduring chants of "Lock Him Up" at the World Series is exactly the kind of content my heart desires.



(via @wusa9) pic.twitter.com/43fmcHiCdO — Matt Rogers 🎙🎃 (@Politidope) October 28, 2019

And insult to injury:

Ran into Trump critic Jose Andres, who got a raucous standing ovation for his first pitch, in the elevator heading back to press box. “Today we celebrate immigrants on a field full of immigrants,” he told me. He waved goodbye as Nats owner Mark Lerner happened to be in the lobby. pic.twitter.com/qCLpZagNFh — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) October 28, 2019

“Veterans for Impeachment” sign behind home plate tonight pic.twitter.com/trBa9Irx3H — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) October 28, 2019

May that "Lock him up!" chant haunt his dreams.